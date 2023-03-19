Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – Authorities in Oregon said they’ve seized more than 150,000 fentanyl pills and three kilograms of powdered fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from California’s Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a car that was heading to Portland.

California officials said the vehicle was likely trafficking a large amount of fentanyl.

Authorities said the car was found at a home. After securing a search warrant, deputies recovered the fentanyl pills and fentanyl in powder form with the help of a K-9 patrol.

If the seized drugs were sold at street value, deputies said the total cost of the drugs would come to $575,000.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Sarah and Eric Myklebust
Businesses rally to help couple get married despite blizzard in Minot
UPDATE: I-94 reopens between Dickinson and Fargo
Yuhai Zhu, 52
Bail set for man accused of causing deadly crash on I-94
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS is acquiring smaller rival Credit Suisse
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland
Trap shooting
ND Game and Fish grant helps fund high school trap leagues
ice jams
Hydrologists say ice jams unlikely but still possible