College degrees’ impact on health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - College graduates live longer than people who don’t get a higher education degree according to a 2021 study by Anne Case and Angus Deaton.

Robert Farrington, founder of The College Investor, said that’s because workers without degrees often do more labor-intensive blue-collar jobs.

On the other hand, people with degrees tend to get jobs that are less physically strenuous.

“It’s not that it’s bad or worse, but it is harder on you whether it’s a set schedule, shift work, and all those types of studies also all coordinate to shorter life expectancy,” said Farrington.

Farrington said there are other ways to make more money aside from college.

Some options include starting a business, going to trade school, or working in jobs that pay for the education you need.

He said that college is not the only option for living a healthy life.

