Burnt Creek Archery grand opening in Bismarck this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arrows are flying and will soon hit their targets for the grand opening of Burnt Creek Archery on Saturday. Construction was halted for a zoning issue but the facility received a certificate of occupancy Thursday.

Half the range is open for the open house so community members to get a first look inside.

It’s a 24-hour archery range. They also have memberships and consulting, and coaching opportunities.

“We love the 24-hour gyms because you can get your regular stuff done. You didn’t have to worry about closing times, it was just really convenient. I was also in archery my entire life, so the two just kind of met in the middle here later in my life but it really worked out well,” said Justin Hoag, owner.

The range is located in the Arrowhead Plaza at 1122 N 3rd Street. Memberships must be purchased in person but they’re looking into a possible website in the future. The office hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

