ND Today “Will Go Ye Lassie”

By Hope Sisk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Honor of St. Patrick’s Day, local musician Brian Gray performed a traditional Irish song sung acapella.

While we may be seeing nothing but white out our window, we’ll soon be enjoying those rich colors and beautiful landscapes across North Dakota.

So we set this music to those scenes.

Take a moment to watch and listen to the music and Brian explain his love for music.

