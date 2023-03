BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I-94 is closed from Fargo to Dickinson on Friday.

I-29 is also closed from Fargo to the Canadian border.

U.S. 2 is closed from Grand Forks to Devils Lake.

A majority of the state is under a no-travel advisory due to blowing snow conditions and icy road conditions.

You can find road information by clicking here.

ND road map (KFYR)

