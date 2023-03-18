Minot High’s Darik Dissette named 2023 Mr. Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High’s all-time leading scorer capped off his high school career as North Dakota’s 2023 Mr. Basketball. Darik Dissette is the fourth player in Magi history to win Mr. Basketball (Jeff Brandt, 1999; Kenny Younger, 1996; Bart Manson, 1991).

Dissette led the state in scoring this winter, averaging more than 27 points per game. In just the past week, he has been named the North Dakota Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year, and now Mr. Basketball.

27 media outlets voted, and all 27 voted Dissette as Mr. Basketball. He was the unanimous winner.

Here’s the final ranking:

Darik Dissette (27) – 135 Ryan Erickson – 30 Alex Dvorak – 28 Zach Kraft – 23 Ayden Stainbrook – 15 Tyson Enget – 12

Dissette and the Magi finished fifth in Class A this winter after going 2-1 at the Super A in Fargo. He played his final game with Minot on North Dakota State’s home floor; the hardwood he’ll be continuing basketball on after high school as Dissette will play for the Bison beginning this fall.

