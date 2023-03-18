Majettes’ Aguilar signs letter of intent to play basketball at Minot State

Maya Aguilar
Maya Aguilar(Aguilar family)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior guard Maya Aguilar plans to stay local, after signing a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and basketball career at Minot State.

Aguilar averaged nine points per game this season, and led the team with 108 assists.

Coach Jason Schwarz called Aguilar the team’s “defensive stopper.”

Aguilar played a role in the past two state tournament runs for the Majettes, including last year’s championship.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Latest News

Class-B Boys BB Semi-Finals
CLASS-B BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS
Sarah and Eric Myklebust
Businesses rally to help couple get married despite blizzard in Minot
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
ND road closures: I-94 closed from Dickinson to Fargo
Fatal crash
Fatal Rollover crash on I94