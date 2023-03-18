Majettes’ Aguilar signs letter of intent to play basketball at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior guard Maya Aguilar plans to stay local, after signing a letter of intent Friday to continue her education and basketball career at Minot State.

Aguilar averaged nine points per game this season, and led the team with 108 assists.

Coach Jason Schwarz called Aguilar the team’s “defensive stopper.”

Aguilar played a role in the past two state tournament runs for the Majettes, including last year’s championship.

