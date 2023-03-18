CLASS-B BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shiloh Christian-65, Beulah-61 (overtime)

The first semi-final game at the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament featured the two and three seeds and it was as good as advertised.

Shiloh Christian defeated Beulah in overtime 65-61.

The Skyhawks held the lead for most of the game, but Beulah rallied from double digits down, outscoring Shiloh 24-21 in the 4th quarter. In the final minutes of regulation, the Miners hit a three-pointer to force the extra four-minute period.

Shiloh was led by their two big men. Jay Wanzek had 20 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Atticus Wilkenson with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Guard Kyle Klein chipped in 16 for the Skyhakws.

Beulah’s scorebook was led by a game-high 24 points from Trace Beauchamp.

The last time Shiloh Christian was in the championship game was 2019. The Skyhawks were runner-up to Thompson that year.

