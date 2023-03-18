Chili cookoff Saturday to support Mandan PD detective

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance to beat the heat this weekend with some hot chili, and support someone in law enforcement in their time of need in the process.

The Minot Rural Fire Department, along with other area fire and law enforcement agencies, are hosting a chili cookoff tomorrow from 11-2.

Funds raised will go to offset medical bills for Mandan Police Det. Mary Ternes, who is battling cancer. Ternes is also a former Ward County jailer.

It’s $10 for admission and $50 to enter a chili.

The event is at the Minot Rural Fire Department headquarters, at 400 31st Avenue SW.

