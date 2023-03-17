UTTC Lady Thunderbirds sent off for national tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College had a send-off for the Lady Thunderbirds Friday. They will be heading to the National Junior College Division Two tournament in Port Huron, Michigan.

Family, friends, and faculty gathered on campus to celebrate their send-off. They had prayers and a lot of good luck wishes for the team for their upcoming trip.

Amaya Ramsey is a sophomore and she feels grateful for the support she and her teammates are getting.

“I’m so excited I was so happy just because last year we didn’t get to make it and just my sophomore year is my last year playing. I’m just like really excited to get to play and go to Nationals just a huge deal,” said Amaya Ramsey, a sophomore.

The Thunderbirds roster includes 11 women who won the district championship in Nebraska to qualify for Nationals.

