“The Urban Quinzee” - a camping alternative during winter

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Camping outside in our current weather is not ideal with wind chills below zero, but some people find a way to enjoy it.

Shane Johnson said he got the idea to make a snow shelter or Quinzee from Youtube videos. The second quinzee they built is bigger than the first one.

He used a skid steer to push all the snow from his yard, driveway, and his neighbor’s yard into a pile.

They slept outdoors in it and roasted hoagies. Johnson said he estimates if the weather stays cold, it’ll last a couple of weeks.

“It’s basically just big enough for three people to lay down side by side. This one, we got an elevated bed in there made out of snow, enough room for me, the dog and the floor,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he wanted to enjoy winter with the kids by creating memories. They call this “The Urban Quinzee.”

