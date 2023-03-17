Two childcare bills rejected by N.D. lawmakers

Childcare bills
Childcare bills(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents of young children and early childcare providers didn’t get help from the state government this week. Lawmakers rejected two bills aimed at supporting childcare services in North Dakota.

One was SB 2301, which would have established an income tax credit for childcare expenses.

The other was SB 2237, which would’ve created a childcare stabilization program to address childcare workforce shortages. It would have provided monthly payments to licensed early childhood services providers, a continuation of a federal program that began during the pandemic.

“This is no more than a state extension of the covid dollars that we had before us. The feds are good at handing out dollars and then expecting us to pick up the remnants once the program runs out,” said Representative Bill Tveit, R-Hazen.

There might still be life for these childcare assistance programs. The Department of Health and Human Services budget includes some of these provisions. However, that likely won’t be decided until later in the session

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Latest News

N.D. state archery
State archery tournament begins in Minot
College
Things to think about when considering college
Minot Cheer team
Minot High cheer team eyes three-peat state championship
Bill Koch
Mandan man captures North Dakota history through camera lens