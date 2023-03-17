State archery tournament begins in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The national archery program is hosting their 17 annual state tournament Friday and Saturday at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Fourth to twelfth-grade students from 40 schools are participating.

Depending on their age and skills, they’ll compete in the bullseye tournament, animal-style competition, and the varsity section.

Jeff Long, the NASP State Coordinator, said any child can be registered by their school, including kids with physical disabilities.

“She still gets to go to the state tournament whereas if you’re in basketball, you’re just out. Or any other ball sport where you have to be running around. This one if you can get to the line, if you can hobble up to the line, you can sit down on a chair and do it,” said Long.

10 participants at the state tournament will share $20,000 in scholarships in total.

Roughly 100 kids will go to Utah for Western Nationals and Eastern Nationals in Kentucky.

