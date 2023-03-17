State archery tournament begins in Minot

N.D. state archery
N.D. state archery(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The national archery program is hosting their 17 annual state tournament Friday and Saturday at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Fourth to twelfth-grade students from 40 schools are participating.

Depending on their age and skills, they’ll compete in the bullseye tournament, animal-style competition, and the varsity section.

Jeff Long, the NASP State Coordinator, said any child can be registered by their school, including kids with physical disabilities.

“She still gets to go to the state tournament whereas if you’re in basketball, you’re just out. Or any other ball sport where you have to be running around. This one if you can get to the line, if you can hobble up to the line, you can sit down on a chair and do it,” said Long.

10 participants at the state tournament will share $20,000 in scholarships in total.

Roughly 100 kids will go to Utah for Western Nationals and Eastern Nationals in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Latest News

Childcare bills
Two childcare bills rejected by N.D. lawmakers
College
Things to think about when considering college
Minot Cheer team
Minot High cheer team eyes three-peat state championship
Bill Koch
Mandan man captures North Dakota history through camera lens