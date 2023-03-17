Snowfall affects trap shooting this winter

Capital City Sporting Clays
Capital City Sporting Clays(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year’s snowfall has caused issues for many. One business that is having trouble dealing with snow is Capital City Sporting Clays. They are behind track to the start of the season.

Mark Sandess says this winter has been the worst he’s seen it since the storm in 1996-1997. Even with continuous snow removal the range is covered with two - four feet of snow all over.

Capital City Sporting Clays is the practice center for many school students to participate in the sport. The season is supposed to start in two weeks but fields are still covered.

“It’s gonna get us started late. We normally start moving machines and equipment around in March and try to get set up the high school trap and skeet five stance sporting clays,” said Capital City Sporting Clays owner Mark Sandess.

Sandess says the students are ready to get out there and start practicing so they’re going to keep shoveling and hope the snow melts soon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Mr. Basketball Finalists
2023 Mr. Basketball Finalists
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns

Latest News

CHI St. Alexius Health
CHI St. Alexius Health closes oncology and infusion center
3/16/23 KMOT First News at Six Sports
3/16/23 KMOT First News at Six Sports
Urban quinzee
Urban Quinzee
3/16/23 KMOT First News at Six Weather
3/16/23 KMOT First News at Six Weather