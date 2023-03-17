Snowfall affects trap shooting this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This year’s snowfall has caused issues for many. One business that is having trouble dealing with snow is Capital City Sporting Clays. They are behind track to the start of the season.

Mark Sandess says this winter has been the worst he’s seen it since the storm in 1996-1997. Even with continuous snow removal the range is covered with two - four feet of snow all over.

Capital City Sporting Clays is the practice center for many school students to participate in the sport. The season is supposed to start in two weeks but fields are still covered.

“It’s gonna get us started late. We normally start moving machines and equipment around in March and try to get set up the high school trap and skeet five stance sporting clays,” said Capital City Sporting Clays owner Mark Sandess.

Sandess says the students are ready to get out there and start practicing so they’re going to keep shoveling and hope the snow melts soon.

