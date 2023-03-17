Seed Library at Mandan Public Library

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) -It’s almost spring and that means people with green thumbs are going to start planning what they’re going to plant in gardens or flower beds. The Mandan Public Library is looking to assist those who want to learn the ins and outs of gardening.

In their old card catalog patrons can check out seed packets containing vegetables, herbs, flowers, and fruits. Growers are then encouraged to bring back the mature plant seeds in the fall.

“First of all, provide free seeds so you’re not spending money on them. But the cool thing about it is that when you grow a plant successfully in a climate, and then harvest seeds from that, the next generation of plants is even stronger and hardier,” said Michaela Schaff, community engagement assistant.

The library has resources on how to grow the seeds and hopes to get lots returned after they’re harvested. Growers can also leave tips for the next person who checks out the seeds.

