Peer support continues to expand across the state

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Peer support is expanding not just in Minot, but across the state.

People are using these services to help support their mental health concerns, but it’s not a replacement for therapy or medical intervention.

Tamra Huesers said she sees people from a variety of backgrounds and ages, and a broad range of mental health needs.

“I do find that professional individuals, people in the military, things like that tend to not seek help as much, because it can affect their career. We still have a stigma related to mental health,” said Huesers.

Peer support groups for people with brain injuries, physical or intellectual disabilities are available.

People 18 and over can register.

Huesers said it also complements those getting professional help.

