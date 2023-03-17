North Dakota State Penitentiary announces new warden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Penitentiary has a new warden.

Friday, the department selected Joseph Joyce out of a pool of three applicants to take the position.

Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from NDSU and has been working for the DOCR since 2006, first as a correctional officer and most recently as warden of transitional facilities.

Joyce says he looks forward to “continuing the department’s mission of transforming lives, influencing change, and strengthening community.”

Joyce is taking over after James Sayler who took leave in January and resigned last month.

