North Dakota State Penitentiary announces new warden

Joseph Joyce
Joseph Joyce(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Penitentiary has a new warden.

Friday, the department selected Joseph Joyce out of a pool of three applicants to take the position.

Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from NDSU and has been working for the DOCR since 2006, first as a correctional officer and most recently as warden of transitional facilities.

Joyce says he looks forward to “continuing the department’s mission of transforming lives, influencing change, and strengthening community.”

Joyce is taking over after James Sayler who took leave in January and resigned last month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Latest News

Mouse River Players
‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ bring modern spin on Grimm fairy tale in Minot
Piercing the Veil
Williston principal to publish fantasy book this month
Kilo Bowen-Davis
Burleigh County law enforcement looking for high-risk sex offender
Sidney high schoolers take ACT online
Montana High School students to take the ACT Online