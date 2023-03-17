Minot High cheer team eyes three-peat state championship

Minot Cheer team
Minot Cheer team(KFYR)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheer team will compete at the State Winter Cheerleading Championship Saturday morning in Bismarck.

Minot won the winter championship last year and added a trophy at this past fall’s competition, so they are searching for a three-peat.

More than 300 athletes from 23 schools across the state will compete in events ranging from cheer, dance, stunts and jumps.

There are four seniors on the Minot High team: Emily Greathouse, Kaylyn MacIver, Gracie Thomas and Gabby Bice.

“I’ve always wanted to be a cheerleader. I’m so glad I got to be a part of this team, even if it was late. I’ve become way more outgoing and personable. And then in the cheer aspect, the skills I’ve learned. I can throw people in the air, if you asked me five years ago, I never thought I could do that,” said Gabby.

Cheerleading is different from most high school sports. Many athletes only get two opportunities to compete each year.

For Minot’s seniors, this is their final opportunity to compete in maroon and gold.

“I don’t think that it’s quite hit me yet. It’s just going to be like normal, and then next week is going to come around and I’m not cheering anymore. I’m sad but I’m planning on cheering at Minot State so it’s not like I’m completely done,” said Emily.

The competition starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Bismarck Legacy High School.

