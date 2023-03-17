Minot Area Chamber EDC holds its 36th prairie warrior auction

Prairie Warrior auction
Prairie Warrior auction(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Area Chamber EDC hosted its annual Prairie Warrior auction Thursday night.

Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, the event’s organizer, said the first auction started as a murder mystery and it’s since gotten bigger.

More than 280 baskets were arranged by Minot vespers and all the squadrons at Minot Air Force Base.

They are raising money for team-boosting activities that their family members can also participate in.

“We would like to encourage everybody to come out from the community of Minot and from the air force base and their spouses or significant others. This event is open to the public,” said Rosselli-Sullivan.

This was the 36 annual auction.

