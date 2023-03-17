Fatal Rollover crash on I94
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -According to a report from Minnesota State Patrol, a passenger is dead after a rollover crash in Grant County. A Ford transit van was traveling along I94 in Grant County near Detroit Lakes when the vehicle hit an icy spot and rolled off the highway.
56-year old Bryan Walter Sorenson of Williston, N.D. was driving the van when it rolled. According to the report, his passenger, a 67-year old female died.
More information to be released Saturday, March,18th.
