‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ bring modern spin on Grimm fairy tale in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some aspiring actors and actresses are helping put a modern spin on a classic fairy tale on the small stage in Minot.

The Mouse River Players are putting on their rendition of “The Elves and the Shoemaker.”

The Brothers Grimm story is reset in America in the early 20th Century and tells the story of how elves are called on to save an old-fashioned shoe store.

Organizers cast youngsters from across the region to play the elves.

The show’s creative director said it’s an opportunity for young people to get involved in the arts.

“It differs between the Grimm fairy tales in the fact that they always get their clothes and then they run off, and that’s it. In this case, they’re slightly different types of elves, and you didn’t get in on the joke, but they don’t do windows,” said Holly Eidsness, creative director.

They hosted a private performance for family Thursday night.

The show begins its run Friday night at the Mouse River Players theater. It runs this weekend and next.

You can find information on showtimes and tickets on the Mouse River Players website.

