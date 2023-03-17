Cooperstown man charged, accused of repeatedly striking animal with a shovel

Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier
Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On March 15th, the Griggs County Sheriff, Bob Hook, was dispatched on a 911 call regarding Domestic Violence and Property Damage. The suspect, 28-year-old Zachary-Nathan David Desrosier, was still in the residence at 404 12th St SE Cooperstown.

Authorities eventually were able to gain entrance to the residence and made contact with Desrosier. Desroiser was transported to and booked into Barnes County Jail.

Desroiser appeared in Griggs County District Court and pled guilty to Domestic Violence. Desrosier is facing further charges for Animal Abuse for striking an animal repeatedly with a shovel and Criminal Mischief for damage to a vehicle that doesn’t belong to him.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: I-94 reopens between Dickinson and Fargo
CHI St. Alexius Health
CHI St. Alexius Health closes oncology and infusion center
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions
Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B state boys basketball tournament quarterfinals
Sarah and Eric Myklebust
Businesses rally to help couple get married despite blizzard in Minot

Latest News

FILE - Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County,...
Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief — and flood risk
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Blizzard Wedding
Businesses rally to help couple get married despite blizzard in Minot
ND Today
ND Today “Will Go Ye Lassie”
Chili cookoff
Chili cookoff Saturday to support Mandan PD detective