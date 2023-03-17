CHI St. Alexius Health closes oncology and infusion center

CHI St. Alexius Health
CHI St. Alexius Health(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Changes are being made at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

CHI communication specialist Terry Douglass said CHI has closed its oncology/infusion center and will be transferring patients to other service providers.

Douglass says these changes are due to changing environments, inflationary pressures, and more.

Your News Leader will update you as we learn more.

