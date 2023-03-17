CHI St. Alexius Health closes oncology and infusion center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Changes are being made at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

CHI communication specialist Terry Douglass said CHI has closed its oncology/infusion center and will be transferring patients to other service providers.

Douglass says these changes are due to changing environments, inflationary pressures, and more.

Your News Leader will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.