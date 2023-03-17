Burleigh County law enforcement looking for high-risk sex offender

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement is searching for a high-risk sex offender in the Burleigh County area.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Department of Corrections say Kilo Bowen-Davis, 25, removed his monitoring bracelet and can’t be located.

Bowen-Davis was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black jacket at the Bismarck District Parole and Probation Office 11 a.m. Thursday. He’s African American, 5′9″ and 150lbs.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, threat or coercion after an incident with a 17-year-old.

If you have information about Bowen-Davis’ location, contact your local law enforcement.

