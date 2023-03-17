Burleigh County law enforcement looking for high-risk sex offender

Kilo Bowen-Davis
Kilo Bowen-Davis(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement is searching for a high-risk sex offender in the Burleigh County area.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Department of Corrections say Kilo Bowen-Davis, 25, removed his monitoring bracelet and can’t be located.

Bowen-Davis was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black jacket at the Bismarck District Parole and Probation Office 11 a.m. Thursday. He’s African American, 5′9″ and 150lbs.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, threat or coercion after an incident with a 17-year-old.

If you have information about Bowen-Davis’ location, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Highway 6 fatal crash
Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan
Yuhai Zhu charged with negligent homicide in deadly crash on I-94 near Mapleton, ND.
UPDATE: Semi driver charged with negligent homicide in fiery crash
Nikki Entzel.
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Latest News

Mouse River Players
‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ bring modern spin on Grimm fairy tale in Minot
Piercing the Veil
Williston principal to publish fantasy book this month
Joseph Joyce
North Dakota State Penitentiary announces new warden
Sidney high schoolers take ACT online
Montana High School students to take the ACT Online