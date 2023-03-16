Two rescued after accidentally being dumped in garbage truck

0930_dumpster_generic
0930_dumpster_generic(digitalhallway/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were unharmed after ending up stuck in the back of a garbage truck early Thursday morning in downtown Fargo.

A Fargo Police spokesperson says officers and Fargo Fire were called to two people stuck inside of a garbage truck just after 6:30 a.m. Officials say a truck driver was emptying a dumpster in the 200 block of N.P. Avenue, when he noticed on the truck’s camera that there were two individuals inside the dumpster.

The good news, officials say the compactor had not been turned on. However, due to the height of the garbage truck walls, the individuals required assistance from the Fargo Fire Department to get out.

Both individuals refused medical treatment, and officials say no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Mr. Basketball Finalists
2023 Mr. Basketball Finalists
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns
Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Christi Brand, 53.
Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack

Latest News

Injunction on ND abortion law remains in place
Injunction on ND abortion law remains in place
Chad Isaak, convicted killer, died by suicide before a decision was made in his appeal.
Case closed in Chad Isaak case, Justices favor victim’s rights
Anti-trans bills get another hearing
Anti-trans bills get another hearing
ND Senate passes bill regarding cigar bars
North Dakota Senate passes bill regarding cigar bars