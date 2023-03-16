Trial for Williston man charged with attempted murder moved to October

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault has been reset to October.

Police say 40-year-old Casey Heller attacked two individuals southwest of Williston in November. One of the victims suffered a severe cut to his throat and required medical care.

Police say Heller knew the two individuals involved.

The trial is now set for October 23. It was originally scheduled for April 10.

