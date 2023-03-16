Sidney Health Center announces expansion of Cancer Care Services, adding hyperbaric chamber

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Health Center is expanding its cancer care center to prepare for a brand-new radiation therapy machine.

Officials say the $7 million expansion was needed to build a second vault to prevent any disruption of service before the new machine could be added.

The center will also add a hyperbaric chamber, which helps speed up the healing of wounds like radiation burns. Medical Oncologist Dr. Chad Pedersen says the machine will provide even better results for patients.

“This will help us deliver the latest in radiation treatment. So TomoTherapy, precise radiation treatment where patients are scanned before treatment to ensure accurate delivery of precise radiation to treat complicated cancers,” said Pedersen.

The cancer care center had nearly 6,000 outpatient visits in 2022.

Sidney Health Center officials recently held a groundbreaking ceremony with cancer patients and survivors to celebrate the expansion. A couple of beams were painted purple and signed by members of the community.

The radiation vault is scheduled to be completed in October with the new machine to be in service by next January.

