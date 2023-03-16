ND Senate passes bill regarding cigar bars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has some of the strictest anti-smoking laws in the country, but that might soon change.

The State Senate passed HB 1229, which would allow for the creation of cigar lounges, where indoor smoking would be allowed. The bill has faced opposition from health advocates, who argue that it would disregard the Smoke-Free North Dakota measure approved by voters in 2012.

“I think it’s good for the people selling the cigars, but it’s good to have an alternative social spot to hang out with, for other individuals that are interested in not going to the coffee shop or somewhere like that,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Next, it heads back to the House for concurrence on amendments. Neither chamber passed the bill with a veto-proof majority, and Governor Doug Burgum hasn’t indicated how he’ll act on it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.