January unemployment: Montana 4th lowest in the nation

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s unemployment rate dropped once again in January.

Montana has 2.5% unemployment, making the state the fourth lowest in the nation according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Governor Greg Gianforte, R-MT, says hardworking Montanans have helped set new records for job creation and employment despite national headwinds.

“With them in mind, we’ll keep building on our pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda so more Montanans can thrive, prosper, and achieve the American dream,” Gianforte said in a statement.

Montana’s unemployment rate has only dipped below 3% in 18 months since recordkeeping began in 1976. 15 of those 18 months have taken place during Gov. Gianforte’s tenure.

