Injunction on ND abortion law remains in place
Injunction on ND abortion law remains in place(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The preliminary injunction on North Dakota’s abortion law stands after a ruling by state Supreme Court Justices Thursday. This comes after North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, on behalf of the state, sought to end the district court’s pause on an abortion law.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, ND AG Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law (N.D.C.C. § 12.1-31-12) that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. This kicked off a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, as they challenged the ban. They said the law violates the rights of the clinic, its patients, and the doctors.

Judge Bruce Romanick placed an injunction, or pause, on the state’s abortion ban from taking effect while the lawsuit between the clinic and the state takes place.

Wrigley argued the law should still go into effect as litigation proceeds. The state argued the clinic can’t show they are “substantially likely” to succeed on the merits in the case and shouldn’t be granted an injunction.

Justices determined, that while regulation of abortion is within authority of the legislature under the ND constitution, the clinic has shown a “substantial likelihood” of succeeding on the merits because the abortion law is not narrowly tailored to the State’s compelling interests.

The injunction stands as the underlying case proceeds.

