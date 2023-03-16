Heavy snow year may mean longest ski season at Huff Hills

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Significant blizzards this winter have caused dangerous travel conditions and brought headaches to many in North Dakota, but for some, the snow is a blessing.

Huff Hills opened for the season in November. It was the earliest the slopes have opened in 30 years of operation. Skiers say the season’s been memorable.

“What’s neat about this year is in addition to groomed trails, we’ve got deep snow to ski in. And now that it’s spring, it has this whipped cream texture to it,” said Andy Beck, mountain operations manager for Huff Hills.

As folks zip down the trails, many hope for a late closing as well and it’s not off the table. Staff hope to ski in April.

The ski hill has stayed open until Easter once before.

“Last time we were open for Easter we did an Easter egg hunt out there. It’s really easy to put those colored eggs out in the snow, I just have the employees do that ahead of time, put little prizes inside and the kids just go crazy, just one right after another bringing the eggs in, collecting their prizes, going out for more,” said Pat Geiger, office manager for Huff Hills.

Although powder days are welcome on the hill, the heavy snow has posed some challenges too.

“People are like, ‘oh you guys gotta be excited about the snow,’ and we are, but just like everybody else’s house we have to clear roads and decks,” said Beck.

Huff Hills closed for a few days this winter due to road conditions.

But when the roads are clear, the powder is fresh, and the weather is above zero, more families than ever are hitting the slopes.

“I think we heard the term ‘best day ever,’ I lost count how many times this year,” said Beck.

The ski area has had to make less snow this year than in a typical year.

On Thursday, all trails were open, and the base is 40 inches.

For up-to-date information on snow conditions, tickets and hours visit: Huff Hills Ski Area.

Already looking forward to next season? Huff Hills plans to offer season-long equipment rentals next year.

