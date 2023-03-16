Former Dem-NPL U.S. House candidate changes parties

Mark Haugen, the former Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota U.S. House, who dropped out...
Mark Haugen, the former Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota U.S. House, who dropped out of the race following the independent run by Cara Mund, announces he's switched to the Republican party.(none)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s one less person in the Democratic-NPL party.

Mark Haugen, the Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives in 2022, has switched to the Republican party.

Haugen, a pro-life candidate, dropped out of the House race against incumbent Kelly Armstrong after pro-choice Independent Cara Mund announced her candidacy last summer.

He said he wants to serve his civic duty as a regular citizen and doesn’t have plans to run for office.

Before his run for the House, Haugen ran unsuccessfully for the Legislature three times and state treasurer once.

