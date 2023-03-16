Former Dem-NPL U.S. House candidate changes parties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s one less person in the Democratic-NPL party.

Mark Haugen, the Democratic nominee for the House of Representatives in 2022, has switched to the Republican party.

Haugen, a pro-life candidate, dropped out of the House race against incumbent Kelly Armstrong after pro-choice Independent Cara Mund announced her candidacy last summer.

He said he wants to serve his civic duty as a regular citizen and doesn’t have plans to run for office.

Before his run for the House, Haugen ran unsuccessfully for the Legislature three times and state treasurer once.

