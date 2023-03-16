Fatal Crash on Highway 6 south of Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 69-year-old woman was killed this morning in a two-car crash on Highway 6, six miles south of Mandan.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says one vehicle was northbound and crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with another car.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The road was covered with snow and ice.

