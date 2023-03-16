Epping man accused of murder to change plea

David Handeland
David Handeland(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An Epping man charged with murder and terrorizing plans on changing his plea later this month.

Police say 58-year-old David Handeland shot and killed 25-year-old Leslie Lyon of Wisconsin in June. Lyon was the daughter of Handeland’s girlfriend at the time.

Handeland pleaded not guilty to both charges in September.

The hearing is scheduled for March 28 at the Williams County Courthouse.

