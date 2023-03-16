CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shiloh Christian-69 , Powers Lake-Burke Central-38

The 2nd-seeded Skyhawks of Shiloh Christian built a 20-point lead at halftime and then extended it in the second half to defeat Powers Lake-Burke Central 69-38 in the quarterfinals of the State-B Boys Basketball Tournament.

Shiloh shot 75% from the field in the first half. The Skyhawks have a balanced offense and it showed on Thursday. Kyler Klein and Isaac Emmel had a team-high 14 points. Caden Englund chipped in a dozen.

The Skyhawks’ defense held Mr. Basketball Finalist Tyson Enget to just 9 points.

It’s the first time since 2016 that the Skyhawks have advanced to the state semi-finals.

