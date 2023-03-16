CLASS-B STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Boys State Tournament(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shiloh Christian-69 , Powers Lake-Burke Central-38

The 2nd-seeded Skyhawks of Shiloh Christian built a 20-point lead at halftime and then extended it in the second half to defeat Powers Lake-Burke Central 69-38 in the quarterfinals of the State-B Boys Basketball Tournament.

Shiloh shot 75% from the field in the first half. The Skyhawks have a balanced offense and it showed on Thursday. Kyler Klein and Isaac Emmel had a team-high 14 points. Caden Englund chipped in a dozen.

The Skyhawks’ defense held Mr. Basketball Finalist Tyson Enget to just 9 points.

It’s the first time since 2016 that the Skyhawks have advanced to the state semi-finals.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man
Mr. Basketball Finalists
2023 Mr. Basketball Finalists
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns
Semi crash, fire I-94
UPDATE: Semi driver dead after crash, fire on I-94 between Casselton and West Fargo
Christi Brand, 53.
Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack

Latest News

Garrick Hyde
CHI St. Alexius Williston hires new president
Montana's unemployment rate dropped
January unemployment: Montana 4th lowest in the nation
Casey Heller
Trial for Williston man charged with attempted murder moved to October
David Handeland
Epping man accused of murder to change plea