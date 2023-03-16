CHI St. Alexius Williston hires new president

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston has announced the hiring of a new president.

Garrick Hyde accepted the job, replacing Dan Bjerknes. Hyde has been involved in healthcare for 30 years, recently as the Chief Financial Officer of MaineHealth, the largest healthcare organization in Maine.

“We have great people. We have great providers. We have wonderful building blocks here and opportunities for stronger relationships with our community partners,” Hyde said in a statement.

Hyde added that he is fascinated by the science of “human kindness” and the role it plays in healing.

“The human aspect can sometimes be lacking in health care, so I’m interested in kindness, human connection and the spiritual support that can be part of the experience,” Hyde said.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.