Brady Feller announces commitment to play basketball at Williston State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Williston State may need to change its mascot from the Tetons to the Lions.

Brady Feller announced his commitment to play basketball at WSC Wednesday night.

“I really liked the vibe of the school. It felt like home. I like Coach [Alex Herman] a lot. He seems like a really good guy and I like the philosophy he brings,” said Brady.

Brady joins Ian Johnson as the second member of the Bishop Ryan Lions basketball team to pledge to the Tetons.

“It’s going to be fun. [Ian] has been my best friend ever since I moved to Bishop Ryan. It’s great to be on the same court as him,” said Brady.

The District 12 coaches named Brady the Outstanding Senior Athlete this season.

Coaches from Region 6 agreed and gave Brady the same honor at the regional level.

Brady finished his career at Bishop Ryan ranked second in all-time scoring, tallying 1,664 points.

Brady added that he intends to study cybersecurity.

