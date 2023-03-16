Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota case involving murder and arson is being featured on the investigative TV show 20/20.

The case revolves around the death of Chad Entzel who was found in a burning Bismarck home in early 2020.

Last year, a jury found Chad’s wife Nikki Entzel guilty of planning the murder and arson with the help of a Canadian man named Earl Howard.

A judge sentenced her to life in prison with the possibility of parole this spring. She appealed the verdict earlier this week.

The program is set to feature interviews with state’s attorney Julie Lawyer, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, family members of the victim Chad Entzel, and a jailhouse interview with Nikki Entzel, the convicted.

20/20′s coverage of the case is airing Friday, March 17 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

