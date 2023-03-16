Baiting ban bills receives another hearing

Deer
Deer(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What kind of steps should Game and Fish be allowed to take to protect deer populations? A bill being considered by the Legislature is hoping to answer exactly that question.

Should Game and Fish be allowed to prohibit people from baiting big game? Some people think the answer to that question is ‘no.’

House Bill 1151 got another public hearing Thursday. That’s the bill that aims to prevent Game and Fish from imposing bans on deer baiting, which they commonly do to prevent chronic wasting disease. Game and Fish says CWD poses a lethal threat to deer, but those in support of the bill say baiting doesn’t necessarily contribute to the spread.

“This means a lot to people. It means a lot to organizations that bring the disabled out and give them an opportunity to hunt, it’s those people that are mobility challenged, to come and hunt,” said Representative Paul Thomas, R-Velva.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee didn’t vote on the bill Thursday.

Last month, it passed the House by a vote of 76-18. After the committee votes on it, it’ll head to the Senate floor.

