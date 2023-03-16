2023 Mr. Basketball Finalists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has selected six finalists for the 2023 Mr. Basketball Award.

The winner will be announced on Saturday following the championship game of the Class-B Boys State Tournament in Bismarck.

The finalists in alphabetical order are:

Darik Dissette, Minot = 27.7 ppg, 8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2 spg

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson = 25.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.5 spg

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central = 18 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 4.4 spg, 57% 2FG, 29% 3FG, 71% FT

Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century = 17.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg

Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River = 22.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg, 49% FG, 75 treys, 40% 3FG, 73% FT, 20.1 EFF

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border = 21.1 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.5 spg, 2.2 bpg, 54.8% FG, 47.5% 3FG, 88.7% FT

