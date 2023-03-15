Williston Police Department’s annual report: Calls down, uptick in drugs and domestic violence

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department released its annual report to the city commission Tuesday night.

Chief Dave Peterson said the department took more than 37,800 calls in 2022, which is down compared to the previous two years. Peterson added the department saw more crimes involving domestic violence and drugs last year and emphasized the need to partner with other entities to spread public awareness on these issues.

“Just be assured that we’re doing everything we possibly can to recognize how important those statistics are to our community,” said Peterson.

Another concern is the number of overdoses within the city in 2022. The report says there were 48 overdoses with five deaths in 2022.

“That’s alarming to see a 77-percent increase in our reported overdoses... That’s a traumatic stat to us in law enforcement, any death in our community,” said Peterson.

With the help of their three K9 units, Williston police seized thousands of dollars in drugs including more than 2,300 fentanyl pills; more than 3,500 grams of meth; and nearly 600 grams of heroin. This does not include seizures by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, which seized thousands more.

The report said there were no murders or homicides in Williston for the second straight year.

