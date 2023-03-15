Ward County updates risk plans for harsh weather and man-made disasters

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In order for communities within Ward County to stay eligible for federal funding, county officials are working on updating their multi-hazard mitigation plan.

Their plan includes natural or man-made events that could harm communities such as floods, railroad derailments and other transportation incidents.

Kelly Haugan, Director of Emergency Management, said flooding is one of the top risks in Minot, however, every community varies.

“We just went through a blizzard. That’s a major impact on a county. Same as summertime. Severe weather that can hit anywhere in the county,” said Haugan.

The plans are updated every five years.

Haugan said one of Surrey and Berthold’s top risks are rail traffic and car traffic incidents.

The mitigation plan also involves wildfires, cyber security, and others. If their plan is approved, they would be eligible for FEMA funding.

You can voice your opinion on the plans at a public meeting this week.

One is Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Surrey School gym and the other is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Donnybrook fire hall.

To view, the multi-hazard mitigation plan click here.

