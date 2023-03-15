UPDATE: One fatality after Semi crash, fire prompts I-94 closure between Casselton and West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says a little bit before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, they took a call regarding a semi that was either stopped, or driving very slowly in the right eastbound lane of I-94, near Casselton. NDHP says shortly after the initial call, they received another call that two semis collided, and were fully engulfed in flames.

NDHP says the second semi driver slammed into the first, which was carrying airplane de-icer. The driver of the second semi has been declared dead. The first semi driver has minimal injuries.

The Department of Transportation is now on scene, trying to determine the best way to clean up all of the de-icer and how badly the fire destroyed the road.

There is a detour set up on N.D. Highway 10. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.