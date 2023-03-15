United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Jake Schaefer

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) – Jake Schaefer had one shot.

“That was probably the coldest shot I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Paxton Ystaas, a junior at Des Lacs-Burlington.

The Lakers trailed Bishop Ryan by three points in the Region 6 Championship game.

“Pump fake, one dribble and shot. That was crazy,” said Paxton.

With the season on the line, Jake Schaefer stuck it.

“I’m lost right now, this is amazing,” said Jake after the game.

The shot sent the game to overtime and the Lakers advanced to state.

“I was hoping he would shoot it. I didn’t think there was much time left. He is one of the best shooters on the team, so I trusted him to take that shot,” said Paxton.

The sophomore doesn’t want the glory.

“It’s not really about recognition for me,” said Jake.

Jake is used to being overlooked.

“He’s a player that comes off the bench for us so he really doesn’t get talked about a lot. It’s mostly Carson (Yale) or Rylan (Olson). To have that spark off the bench is a great thing to have for us,” said Paxton.

That’s how he likes it.

“Team recognition is really, really important. Individual recognition isn’t something that for me is on the top of my list. Team recognition is really nice to have,” said Jake.

He knows his place.

“Play your role and usually you’re going to like the outcome of the game. Carson does his role which is the dunks, leading the team. I do my role which is coming off the bench and doing what I can to help the team,” said Jake.

Now, he has a place: in history.

The Lakers play Thompson Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.