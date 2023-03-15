Suspect in fatal hotel shooting in Minot pleads not guilty

Darrion Jackson, 32
Darrion Jackson, 32(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 32-year-old Minot man charged with murder in a fatal hotel shooting in January has pleaded not guilty.

Darrion Jackson waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to AA-felony murder, according to court records.

Investigators said Jackson shot 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot hotel on Jan. 30. Police said Jackson later contacted authorities and turned himself in.

Investigators said it’s believed Jackson and Smith knew one another and the shooting was not a random attack.

Jackson also entered a not guilty plea to a C-felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student
Donald Cooper Jr Verdict Graphic
“Not Guilty:” Donald Cooper, Jr. acquitted on all four charges
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man enters plea agreement for raping minors

Latest News

2011 flood.
City Commission provides update on flood control
Christi Brand, 53.
Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack
Former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski
Mark Splonskowski resignation update
Discussion of liquor license requests.
Minot Police discuss process of liquor license requests