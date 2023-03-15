Suspect in fatal hotel shooting in Minot pleads not guilty

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 32-year-old Minot man charged with murder in a fatal hotel shooting in January has pleaded not guilty.

Darrion Jackson waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to AA-felony murder, according to court records.

Investigators said Jackson shot 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot hotel on Jan. 30. Police said Jackson later contacted authorities and turned himself in.

Investigators said it’s believed Jackson and Smith knew one another and the shooting was not a random attack.

Jackson also entered a not guilty plea to a C-felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He remains in custody on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on May 17.

