Sports Spotlight - Beulah Boys BB

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the only sporting event in North Dakota that can be defined by a single letter, the “B”. A team from a town with the letter B is representing Region-7 this week and that’s the subject of the Sports Spotlight.

A 10-point win over Bowman County in the Region-7 title game sends the Beulah to the “B” one last time before North Dakota goes to a three-class system for basketball.

“it’s exciting… I mean, for our kids, to be able to experience that now. You know, we had a good region tournament. It’s hard to explain I guess right now, I’m just really excited for our guys, our community, our school, for my assistant coaches,” said Beulah Head Coach Jeremy Brandt.

It’s the Miner’s first time qualifying for state since COVID took away the team’s opportunity in 2020.

“For these guys it’s going to be new. The COVID year we didn’t get to go and then we haven’t gone the two years after that. It’s going to be a new experience, but I just want our guys to enjoy it. But I also want to make sure that we’re prepared like we prepared for this tournament. So, I think that’s the main thing, is that we just continue to concentrate on what we’ve been doing all year and go in there with that mentality. I want the kids to enjoy it, have fun and enjoy the moment because this is going to be one of the best experiences they’re going to get to experience as an athlete,” said Coach Brandt.

There were big roles to fill for the Miners this year, losing key seniors, like Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Brandt.

“We put a lot of time in the weight room in the off-season, a lot of time in the gym as well, we’ve been putting up shots all the time. We’ve really cracked down on our defense as well. It’s just getting better and getting better. We’ve been going against each other every day in practice and working hard,” said Beulah senior forward, Tarren Larson.

“It’s definitely a learning experience for me, missing last year. I mean, this is my first varsity year. So just getting together as a group and getting that chemistry. We played together all summer, so it really just built through the season, and we decided to show up during the regional tournament so that’s good,” Beulah junior guard, Aidan O’Brien.

The Miners will be battling it out with seven other teams looking to be the best team at the B.

“This team’s bond is crazy. I mean, we just love each other so much. I wouldn’t want to do it with another group of guys so it’s just amazing,” said O’Brien.

“We all really enjoy playing together and I feel like it took us until now to get our groove together because Aidan, he didn’t really play last year due to an injury so that just helps us. We’ve got our groove going and now I feel like we’re there and we’ll just carry it into next week again,” said Beulah junior guard Trace Beauchamp.

Beulah is the three-seed and the Miners match up against Medina P-B Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.