Oil and Gas production numbers rebound following harsh December weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production is rebounding after winter storms shut down many wells in December.

The Department of Mineral Resources said production in January rose 11%, surpassing one-million barrels per day. Gas production figures are also up seven%.

More than 350 wells were shut down in December due to several storms and cold temperatures, which cut oil production to about 956,000 barrels per day. Gas production also fell 13% that month.

Rig counts today are holding steady with 45 active. The department said there are 18 crews working in North Dakota.

