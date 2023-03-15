Nikki Entzel, woman convicted of conspiring to kill husband, files for appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Bismarck woman convicted of conspiring to kill her husband and set their home on fire filed for appeal Tuesday.

A district court judge sentenced 41-year-old Nikki Entzel to life in prison with the possibility of parole in February. The sentence came after the state laid out evidence against Nikki in a two-week trial. Prosecutors said Nikki and a Canadian man named Earl Howard planned to kill Nikki’s husband Chad Entzel in order to collect on insurance.

Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.