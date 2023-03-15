Nikki Entzel, woman convicted of conspiring to kill husband, files for appeal

Entzel appeals verdict
Entzel appeals verdict(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A Bismarck woman convicted of conspiring to kill her husband and set their home on fire filed for appeal Tuesday.

A district court judge sentenced 41-year-old Nikki Entzel to life in prison with the possibility of parole in February. The sentence came after the state laid out evidence against Nikki in a two-week trial. Prosecutors said Nikki and a Canadian man named Earl Howard planned to kill Nikki’s husband Chad Entzel in order to collect on insurance.

Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

