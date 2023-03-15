ND contracting company ordered to pay $3M in damages to Mandan man

Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit
Mitzel Contractors, Inc. Lawsuit(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge ordered a North Dakota contracting company to pay more than $3 million in damages to a Mandan man.

Court documents report Mitzel Contractors, Inc. sued Eddy Mitzel in early 2019.

Eddy’s father LeeRoy Mitzel and several other companies, including Mitzel Builders, Inc. and Mitzel Builders Collections Inc., were added to the case as third-party defendants shortly after.

In the initial complaint, Mitzel Contractors claimed Eddy Mitzel personally benefited from corporate funds. However, after a years-long court battle and a jury trial in Jan. 2023, the court found the companies and LeeRoy should pay Eddy instead.

In Feb. Judge Douglas Bahr ordered the companies and LeeRoy to pay Eddy damages for diverted funds and unpaid rent among other reasons.

