Minot Police discuss process of liquor license requests

Discussion of liquor license requests.
Discussion of liquor license requests.(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Last week, the Minot City Council upheld the denial of a liquor license transfer to an area alcohol vendor.

Your News Leader reported that Jon Lakoduk wanted to move his business inside the Regency Event Center.

The issue raised questions about the city’s liquor licensing process.

Police Chief John Klug said his department approves or denies liquor licensing requests based on both city of Minot ordinances and the North Dakota century code.

He said license proposals need to fit the guidelines for both.

“We’ve done that in the past with other businesses, were they come to us, and they say, ‘does this work?’ If we tell them no or we tell them what the problem is, they’ll try to adjust their plan to make it work,” said Klug.

Klug said the type of license required for places like event centers is similar to what’s offered for sports arena licenses.

He adds they review the requests with bar owners to issue the right types of licenses.

Klug also said the legal process can be complicated but it’s never the department’s intent to stop any business from opening or operating.

As for the denial of the specific license for Lakoduk, Your News Leader will follow the progress of that and update as we learn more.

Related content:

Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student
Donald Cooper Jr Verdict Graphic
“Not Guilty:” Donald Cooper, Jr. acquitted on all four charges
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man enters plea agreement for raping minors

Latest News

Darrion Jackson, 32
Suspect in fatal hotel shooting in Minot pleads not guilty
2011 flood.
City Commission provides update on flood control
Christi Brand, 53.
Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack
Former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski
Mark Splonskowski resignation update