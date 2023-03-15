Minot Police discuss process of liquor license requests

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Last week, the Minot City Council upheld the denial of a liquor license transfer to an area alcohol vendor.

Your News Leader reported that Jon Lakoduk wanted to move his business inside the Regency Event Center.

The issue raised questions about the city’s liquor licensing process.

Police Chief John Klug said his department approves or denies liquor licensing requests based on both city of Minot ordinances and the North Dakota century code.

He said license proposals need to fit the guidelines for both.

“We’ve done that in the past with other businesses, were they come to us, and they say, ‘does this work?’ If we tell them no or we tell them what the problem is, they’ll try to adjust their plan to make it work,” said Klug.

Klug said the type of license required for places like event centers is similar to what’s offered for sports arena licenses.

He adds they review the requests with bar owners to issue the right types of licenses.

Klug also said the legal process can be complicated but it’s never the department’s intent to stop any business from opening or operating.

As for the denial of the specific license for Lakoduk, Your News Leader will follow the progress of that and update as we learn more.

Related content:

Liquor license transferral creates stir in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.